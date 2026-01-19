86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise

Cadre assist U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 86th Medical Group, carry a gurney during Survive, Adapt and Battlefield Readiness exercise at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026.The SABR exercise focused on practicing mass casualty medical readiness across sister services sharing and implementing life saving best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 04:00
|Photo ID:
|9494140
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-OC855-1968
|Resolution:
|3925x3711
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
