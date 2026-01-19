86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jewelia Veale, 86th Medical Group medical technician provides airway support during Survive, Adapt and Battlefield Readiness exercise at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. SABR was a joint service, large-scale mass casualty exercise with simulated unmanned aerial systems to help promote readiness in service members to practice making decisions in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)