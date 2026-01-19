(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Cadre observed U.S. Service members working together to simulate patient care during Survive, Adapt and Battlefield Readiness exercise at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. SABR was a joint-operations training exercise providing life-saving care in austere, contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 04:00
    Photo ID: 9494137
    VIRIN: 260122-F-OC855-1626
    Resolution: 4601x3133
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise

    86TH AIR LIFT WING
    MASCAL
    86TH MEDICAL GROUP
    GERMANY
    SABR
    Survive Adapt and Battlefield Readiness

