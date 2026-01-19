86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadre observed U.S. Service members working together to simulate patient care during Survive, Adapt and Battlefield Readiness exercise at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. SABR was a joint-operations training exercise providing life-saving care in austere, contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)