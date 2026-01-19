86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise

Cadre observed U.S. Service members working together to simulate patient care during Survive, Adapt and Battlefield Readiness exercise at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. SABR was a joint-operations training exercise providing life-saving care in austere, contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
