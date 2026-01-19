86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise

A U.S. Air Force medic dresses a simulated wound during Survive, Adapt and Battlefield Readiness exercise at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan 22, 2026. SABR provided mass casualty training across joint services to practice critical thinking in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
