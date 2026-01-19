Date Taken: 01.21.2026 Date Posted: 01.27.2026 04:00 Photo ID: 9494131 VIRIN: 260122-F-OC855-1143 Resolution: 4738x3159 Size: 2.59 MB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.