U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Madeline Rodgers, 86th Medical Group medical technician, delivers medical care during Survive, Adapt, Battlefield Readiness at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. Rodgers participated in surgical mass casualties care, in a simulated real-world environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 04:00
|Photo ID:
|9494139
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-OC855-1791
|Resolution:
|4995x3330
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise
