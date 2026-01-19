86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madison Radulescu, 86th Medical Group medical technician, simulates assessing critical patient care during Adapt and Battlefield Readiness at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026. SABR divided personnel into medical response teams to test their ability in providing life-saving care in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
