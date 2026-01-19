86th Medical Group, sister services join together in large scale mass casualty training exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen, Army, Marines and Navy medical personnel work together to guard and perform triage for a simulated patient at Survive, Adapt and Battlefield Readiness exercise at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 22,. 2026. SABR promoted joint-interoperability and sharing critical patient care capabilities across sister services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
