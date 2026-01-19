A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation fly in formation after deploying flares over Gila Bend, Arizona, Jan. 23, 2025. Training events like these improve lethality and readiness across the Air Force aircraft inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)