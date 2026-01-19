(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft sits on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 13, 2025. The aircraft remained on the flightline as maintainers prepared it for continued operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9493564
    VIRIN: 260113-F-AD704-1055
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 816.09 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    Warthog
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    DMAFB
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery