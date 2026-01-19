A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft sits on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 13, 2025. The aircraft remained on the flightline as maintainers prepared it for continued operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)