A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation, flies over a training range in Gila Bend, Arizona, Jan. 23, 2025. Range flights enable aircrews to maintain operational readiness and familiarize themselves with local airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9493569
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-AD704-1203
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|332.03 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.