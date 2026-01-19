A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation, flies over a training range in Gila Bend, Arizona, Jan. 23, 2025. Range flights enable aircrews to maintain operational readiness and familiarize themselves with local airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)