A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron fires its GAU-8 30 mm Gatling gun at targets on a range in Gila Bend, Arizona, Jan. 23, 2025. The aircraft demonstrated its close air support capabilities while allowing pilots to maintain proficiency during live-fire training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9493568
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-AD704-1197
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|343.12 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.