A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron fires its GAU-8 30 mm Gatling gun at targets on a range in Gila Bend, Arizona, Jan. 23, 2025. The aircraft demonstrated its close air support capabilities while allowing pilots to maintain proficiency during live-fire training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)