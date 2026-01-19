A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Steven Moyer, 357th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft student pilot, performs pre-flight checks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 13, 2026. Moyer was the final student from the squadron to fly a low-altitude surface attack sortie in an A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)