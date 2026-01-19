A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron conducts pre-flight inspections on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 13, 2026. Crew chiefs play a vital role in sustaining aircraft readiness through detailed inspections and adherence to maintenance standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)