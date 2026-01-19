A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation, flies over a training range in Gila Bend, Arizona, Jan. 23, 2025. The sortie included low-altitude surface attack training to maintain pilot proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)