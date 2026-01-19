(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation, flies over a training range in Gila Bend, Arizona, Jan. 23, 2025. The sortie included low-altitude surface attack training to maintain pilot proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9493570
    VIRIN: 260123-F-AD704-1301
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 485.02 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range
    A-10C Thunderbolt II day at the range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    Warthog
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    DMAFB
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery