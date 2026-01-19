Col. Horne's First All Call of 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, left, and Emily Casarez, 30th Medical Group health promotion manager, right, smile for a photo during an all call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. Casarez assisted in the installation’s food and necessities distribution initiative. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)