Col. Horne's First All Call of 2026

From left to right, U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, Master Sgt. Gregory Mitchell, SLD 30 All Domain Command and Control superintendent, Tech. Sgt. A’keeta Chichester, SLD 30 Chapel Operations non-commissioned officer in charge, and Tech. Sgt. Keyshawn Everett, 30th Medical Group executive assistant, pose for a photo during an all call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. Mitchell, Chichester, and Everett were awarded the Air and Space Achievement medal for their part in the installation's food and necessities distribution initiative. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)