Col. Horne's First All Call of 2026

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks during an all call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. Horne provided base personnel with his vision for 2026, and called for personnel to continue building upon the previous year’s accomplishments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)