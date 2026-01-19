Col. Horne's First All Call of 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, addresses base members during an all call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. Base personnel asked questions directly to Col. Horne during a Q&A session at the conclusion of the all call. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)