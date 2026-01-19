Col. Horne's First All Call of 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, left, recognizes Drake Bryner, right, during an all call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. Bryner, from the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, earned the Space Force Association Space Power Excellence - Cyber Operations award in the civilian category. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)