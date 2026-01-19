Col. Horne's First All Call of 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, addresses base members during an all call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. Horne delivered words of appreciation and encouragement to base members for their contributions to Vandenberg’s successes in 2025. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)