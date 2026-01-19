(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Horne's First All Call of 2026 [Image 4 of 6]

    Col. Horne's First All Call of 2026

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, addresses base members during an all call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. Horne delivered words of appreciation and encouragement to base members for their contributions to Vandenberg’s successes in 2025. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9490613
    VIRIN: 250120-F-IT855-1006
    Resolution: 5750x3826
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Col. Horne's First All Call of 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usaf
    ussf
    vsfb
    sld30

