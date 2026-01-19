16th EAS transports cargo within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Noah Schwab and ­­­­­­­­­­­Capt. Frank Duvall, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilots, fly a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft over an undisclosed area during a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. The 16th EAS Airmen and C-17 aircraft ensure rapid mobility of personnel and equipment across the CENTCOM AOR, extending the reach of the U.S. military in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)