16th EAS transports cargo within CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Breitfelder, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flying crew chief, prepares to offload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. Breitfelder, an aircraft maintainer, flew on this mission to provide on-the-spot maintenance and troubleshooting for the C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)