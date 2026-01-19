16th EAS transports cargo within CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Breitfelder, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flying crew chief, helps load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. Breitfelder, an aircraft maintainer, flew on this mission to provide on-the-spot maintenance and troubleshooting for the C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 06:26
|Photo ID:
|9489334
|VIRIN:
|251112-F-FM571-1281
|Resolution:
|5486x3656
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
