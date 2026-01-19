16th EAS transports cargo within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Samuelson, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conducts pre-cargo loading inspections on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. Loadmasters assigned to the 16th EAS are responsible for supervising the loading, securing and unloading of cargo, vehicles and people while providing passenger comfort and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)