16th EAS transports cargo within CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew offload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. The 16th EAS Airmen and C-17 aircraft ensure rapid mobility of personnel and equipment across the CENTCOM AOR, extending the reach of the U.S. military in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 06:26
|Photo ID:
|9489339
|VIRIN:
|251112-F-FM571-2026
|Resolution:
|5745x3734
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
