16th EAS transports cargo within CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. Airlift capabilities such as the C-17 provide rapid mobility support for personnel and equipment across thousands of miles, enabling real-world joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)