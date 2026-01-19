(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    16th EAS transports cargo within CENTCOM AOR [Image 7 of 11]

    16th EAS transports cargo within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. Airlift capabilities such as the C-17 provide rapid mobility support for personnel and equipment across thousands of miles, enabling real-world joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 06:26
    Photo ID: 9489336
    VIRIN: 251112-F-FM571-1792
    Resolution: 5513x3591
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 16th EAS transports cargo within CENTCOM AOR [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    C-17
    USCENTCOM
    16th EAS

