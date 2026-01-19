16th EAS transports cargo within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force ­­­­­­­­­­­Capt. Noah Schwab, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, reviews flight forms on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft before a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM mission through cargo operations across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)