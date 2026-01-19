Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Marrio Almada, the officer in charge of 2d Infantry Division Support Operations at 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, presents his section’s achievements during Champion Brigade’s 2026 New Year Reception, Jan. 15, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers and guests gathered to review 2025’s accomplishments and present their goals for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)