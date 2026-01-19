Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Russell, command sergeant major of Division Special Troops Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, talks through his battalion’s achievements during Champion Brigade’s 2026 New Year Reception, Jan. 15, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers and guests gathered to review 2025’s accomplishments and present their goals for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)