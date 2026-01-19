(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026 [Image 7 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jefferey Geraci, commander of 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, presents his battalion’s achievements during Champion Brigade’s 2026 New Year Reception, Jan. 15, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers and guests gathered to review 2025’s accomplishments and present their goals for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 20:11
    Photo ID: 9488832
    VIRIN: 260115-A-BF020-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1291
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026
    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026
    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026
    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026
    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026
    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026
    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026
    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026
    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026
    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026
    Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Champion Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery