Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026

The Champion Brigade KATUSA/US Band performs the song ‘I’ve got a feeling’ during Champion Brigade’s 2026 New Year Reception, Jan. 15, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers and guests gathered to review 2025’s accomplishments and present their goals for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)