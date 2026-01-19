Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, chat with each other during Champion Brigade’s 2026 New Year Reception, Jan. 15, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers and guests gathered to review 2025’s accomplishments and present their goals for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)