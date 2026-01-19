Champion Brigade New Year Reception 2026

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Hastings, command sergeant major of 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, speaks about his battalion’s achievements during Champion Brigade’s 2026 New Year Reception, Jan. 15, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers and guests gathered to review 2025’s accomplishments and present their goals for the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 20:11
|Photo ID:
|9488835
|VIRIN:
|260115-A-BF020-1010
|Resolution:
|2048x1333
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
