SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

Matt Cook, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, demonstrates positional dominance for a rear-naked choke with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jessy Martin, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, during an open mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The open-mat combatives is led by local Jiu-Jitsu coaches volunteering to teach best practices and provide a safe environment for learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)