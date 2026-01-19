(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Matt Cook, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, demonstrates positional dominance for a rear-naked choke with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jessy Martin, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, during an open mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The open-mat combatives is led by local Jiu-Jitsu coaches volunteering to teach best practices and provide a safe environment for learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 11:16
    Photo ID: 9486315
    VIRIN: 260114-F-NO318-1292
    Resolution: 7502x5001
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness
    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness
    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness
    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness
    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness
    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness
    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness
    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jiu Jitsu
    Combative Class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery