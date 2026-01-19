SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

Frank McDaniel, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, gives instructions to Airmen during an open-mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The open-mat combatives is led by local jiu-jitsu coaches volunteering to teach best practices and provide a safe environment for learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
