SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matt Cook, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, demonstrates a rear-naked choke on U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jessy Martin, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, during an open-mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The open-mat class is designed for beginners in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, looking to learn new skills or advanced members to refine their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)