SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

Matt Cook, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, demonstrates a rear-naked choke on U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jessy Martin, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, during an open-mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The open-mat class is designed for beginners in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, looking to learn new skills or advanced members to refine their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 11:16
|Photo ID:
|9486299
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-NO318-1322
|Resolution:
|7682x5121
|Size:
|9.84 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
