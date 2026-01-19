Frank McDaniel, right, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Maldonado, left, 436th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion and Resistance and Escape Operations noncommissioned officer in charge, practices an arm triangle choke during an open-mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The open-mat combatives class is open to all Department of War personnel and is an initiative that promotes readiness through the learning of hand-to-hand combat techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 11:16
|Photo ID:
|9486313
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-NO318-1427
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.