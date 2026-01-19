(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness [Image 8 of 8]

    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Frank McDaniel, right, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Maldonado, left, 436th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion and Resistance and Escape Operations noncommissioned officer in charge, practices an arm triangle choke during an open-mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The open-mat combatives class is open to all Department of War personnel and is an initiative that promotes readiness through the learning of hand-to-hand combat techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 11:16
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
