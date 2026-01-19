SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

Matt Cook, top, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, demonstrates a modified arm bar with U.S. Airman 1st Class Dylan Williams, 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Dock crew chief, during an open-mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The modified arm bar is used to put an attacker in a vulnerable state while remaining in a maneuverable position in the event of multiple threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 11:16
|Photo ID:
|9486308
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-NO318-1100
|Resolution:
|3600x4781
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
