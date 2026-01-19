SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matt Cook, top, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, demonstrates a modified arm bar with U.S. Airman 1st Class Dylan Williams, 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Dock crew chief, during an open-mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The modified arm bar is used to put an attacker in a vulnerable state while remaining in a maneuverable position in the event of multiple threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)