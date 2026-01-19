(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

    SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Matt Cook, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, watches two U.S. Air Force participants practice a rear-naked choke during an open-mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The open-mat combatives class is open to all Department of War personnel and is an initiative that promotes readiness through the learning of hand-to-hand combat techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    This work, SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness, by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jiu Jitsu
    Combative

