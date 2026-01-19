Frank McDaniel, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, lifts U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jessy Martin, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, during an open-mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The open-mat combatives class takes place every Wednesday, focusing on a mix of jiu-jitsu and other forms of mixed martial arts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 11:16
|Photo ID:
|9486305
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-NO318-1019
|Resolution:
|6078x4052
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.