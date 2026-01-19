SERE combatives open mat: Building community and readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Frank McDaniel, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, lifts U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jessy Martin, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, during an open-mat combatives class on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2025. The open-mat combatives class takes place every Wednesday, focusing on a mix of jiu-jitsu and other forms of mixed martial arts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)