Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa

Team Misawa members attend a comedy show performed by comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias during a United Service Organizations (USO) tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. Team Misawa partnered with the USO to give service members an opportunity to see a live comedy show with Fluffy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)