Team Misawa members attend a comedy show performed by comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias during a United Service Organizations (USO) tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. Team Misawa partnered with the USO to give service members an opportunity to see a live comedy show with Fluffy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 01:16
|Photo ID:
|9485822
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-UR015-3376
|Resolution:
|4080x2715
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.