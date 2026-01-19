(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa [Image 5 of 6]

    Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, his entourage and a United Service Organizations member pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-16A Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The United Service Organizations visit brought Fluffy to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW), where he performed a comedy show for service members and learned about the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 01:16
    Photo ID: 9485813
    VIRIN: 260116-F-UR015-6205
    Resolution: 4828x3212
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Base Tour
    Comedy
    USO
    Fluffy

