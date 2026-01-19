Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, his entourage and a United Service Organizations member pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-16A Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The United Service Organizations visit brought Fluffy to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW), where he performed a comedy show for service members and learned about the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 01:16
|Photo ID:
|9485813
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-UR015-6205
|Resolution:
|4828x3212
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.