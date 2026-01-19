Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, his entourage and a United Service Organizations member pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-16A Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The United Service Organizations visit brought Fluffy to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW), where he performed a comedy show for service members and learned about the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)