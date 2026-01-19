Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias performs a comedy show for U.S. service members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The United Service Organizations continuously works to strengthen morale for service members and their families worldwide by partnering with popular entertainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 01:16
|Photo ID:
|9485820
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-UR015-8619
|Resolution:
|4441x2955
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.