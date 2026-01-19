Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias performs a comedy show for U.S. service members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The United Service Organizations continuously works to strengthen morale for service members and their families worldwide by partnering with popular entertainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)