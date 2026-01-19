Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias autographed a U.S. Air Force F-16A Fighting Falcon engine during a United Service Organizations tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. Iglesias visited several squadrons across the 35th Fighter Wing, engaged with Airmen and learned about their missions after he performed a comedy show for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)