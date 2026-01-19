The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal flight and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, pose for a group photo during a squadron tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The tour allowed the comedian to meet Airmen from Team Misawa, learn about the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission, and support the United Service Organizations’ ongoing efforts to boost morale for deployed and overseas service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 01:16
|Photo ID:
|9485817
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-UR015-2140
|Resolution:
|5022x3341
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.