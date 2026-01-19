Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal flight and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, pose for a group photo during a squadron tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The tour allowed the comedian to meet Airmen from Team Misawa, learn about the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission, and support the United Service Organizations’ ongoing efforts to boost morale for deployed and overseas service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)