Laughs Take Off as Fluffy Visits Misawa

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, interacts with a Recovery of Airbase Denied By Ordinance control panel while touring the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The United Service Organizations visit brought Fluffy to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW), where he performed a comedy show for service members and learned about the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)