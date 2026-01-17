3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Frederico, an anti-armor missile gunner with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, observes impacts from a M136 AT4 light anti-armor weapon during a live-fire training event at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Frederico is a native of Montana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)