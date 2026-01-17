(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area [Image 7 of 13]

    3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Frederico, an anti-armor missile gunner with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, loads a Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wire-guided anti-armor missile into a M41 Saber System during live-fire heavy weapons drills at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Frederico is a native of Montana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026 02:13
    Photo ID: 9483588
    VIRIN: 260114-M-DT244-1136
    Resolution: 5629x3753
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warfighting
    3d Mardiv
    FightNow
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

