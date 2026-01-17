3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Frederico, an anti-armor missile gunner with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, loads a Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wire-guided anti-armor missile into a M41 Saber System during live-fire heavy weapons drills at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Frederico is a native of Montana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)