    3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area [Image 6 of 13]

    3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Seth Billingsley, left, and Lance Cpl. Wilfredo Quinones, both anti-armor missile gunners with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, fire the M41 Saber System at targets during live-fire heavy weapons drills at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Billingsley is a native of Texas, and Quinones is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026 02:07
    Photo ID: 9483587
    VIRIN: 260114-M-DT244-1102
    Resolution: 6660x4440
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warfighting
    3d Mardiv
    FightNow
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

