3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Seth Billingsley, left, and Lance Cpl. Wilfredo Quinones, both anti-armor missile gunners with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, fire the M41 Saber System at targets during live-fire heavy weapons drills at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Billingsley is a native of Texas, and Quinones is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)