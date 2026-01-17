(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zaid Lopezcollin, left, and Sgt. Hayden Bowers, both anti-tank missile gunners with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, prepare to fire a M41 Saber System during live-fire heavy weapons drills at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan 14, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Lopezcollin is a native of California, and Bowers is a native of Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026 01:49
    Photo ID: 9483581
    VIRIN: 260114-M-DT244-1019
    Resolution: 6572x4381
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area
    3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area
    3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area
    3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warfighting
    3d Mardiv
    FightNow
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery