3rd LCT fires heavy weapons at Pohakuloa Training Area

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zaid Lopezcollin, left, and Sgt. Hayden Bowers, both anti-tank missile gunners with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, prepare to fire a M41 Saber System during live-fire heavy weapons drills at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan 14, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Lopezcollin is a native of California, and Bowers is a native of Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)